Sports Night: Baldacchino plays superhero

High schools: Holy quarterback, Batman! Oak Ridge leader upstages Batmobile in win over Rocklin
Oak Ridge High School moves to 6-0 on the football season behind Marco Baldacchino, who runs for a score, passes for one and dazzles on Friday against Rocklin.
High schools: Jesuit defense hammers Elk Grove, led by ‘big time’ linebacker with a fitting nickname
The Jesuit High School football team beat Elk Grove 41-14 on Friday behind big hist from Jason Gallagher and the running of Isaiah Rutherford and Jackson Canaan.
Kings: Sacramento gives youth a trial by fire, benches veterans. Spurs deliver reality check.
The Kings start five young players and rest their veterans in a 113-93 preseason loss to the more physical San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
Kings: Sacramento to hold rookie Harry Giles out until at least January
Harry Giles, the Sacramento Kings rookie from Duke, will continue to take part in controlled portions of practices and will be re-evaluated in January.
Today’s video: De’Aaron Fox sees there is a ‘learning curve’ for the Kings
Voisin: Bogdanovic is not your typical NBA rookie. Here’s why the Kings think they scored big
Bogdan Bogdanovic has been impressive in Kings training camp. His duels with Buddy Hield command attention, but when Vince Carter is around, he is all eyes and ears.
49ers notes: Reuben Foster closing in on his return
Two San Francisco rookies could make their NFL debuts in Indianapolis against the Colts.
But will he last? Inside the 49ers draft that landed Frank Gore
Back in 2005, the San Francisco 49ers and every other NFL team were worried about Frank Gore’s longevity. Twelve years later, those concerns seem comical.
Raiders: Derek Carr’s role Sunday still uncertain
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was limited for a second consecutive practice, leaving his status uncertain.
MLB playoffs: Indians edge Yankees 9-8 in 13, take 2-0 lead
The Cleveland Indians rally from a five-run deficit to stun the New York Yankees 9-8 in 13 innings.
MLB playoffs: Hendricks outduels Strasburg as Cubs top Nats 3-0 in Game 1
Kyle Hendricks outpitched Stephen Strasburg, and the Chicago Cubs opens defense of their first World Series title in 108 years by beating the Washington Nationals 3-0 in Game 1 of their National League Division Series.
MLB playoffs: Correa, Altuve, Astros rout Red Sox 8-2, take 2-0 ALDS lead
Carlos Correa homered, doubled and drove in four runs, Jose Altuve got two more hits and the Houston Astros hammered the Boston Red Sox 8-2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series.
