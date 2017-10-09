Sports

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Oct. 9, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

October 09, 2017 10:03 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS GOLF

DELTA LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

ST. FRANCIS 398, PLEASANT GROVE 412, DAVIS 428, ELK GROVE 491, FRANKLIN 516, MONTEREY TRAIL*

18 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 71

Low scorers: Dean, D, 73; Sweeney, SF, 73; Saca, SF, 75; Cervellin, F, 76; Custodio, EG, 78; Martin, PG, 80; Yee, D, 80

*Monterey Trail did not have a final score or individual scores due to only having one player

RIO LINDA 217, PIONEER 260

9 holes at Arcade Creek, par 36

Low scorers: Sahota, P, 44; Ruby, P, 47; Franklin, RL, 56; Lowe, RL, 59

COSUMNES OAKS 246, OAKMONT*

9 holes at Diamond Oaks, par 36

Low scorers: Lui, CO, 38; Mawson, CO, 43; Irvine, CO, 51

*Oakmont did not have a final score or individual scores due to only having one player

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GOLDEN SIERRA DEF. HIGHLANDS 25-08, 26-24, 25-08

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

