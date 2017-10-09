Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Oct. 9, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS GOLF
DELTA LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
ST. FRANCIS 398, PLEASANT GROVE 412, DAVIS 428, ELK GROVE 491, FRANKLIN 516, MONTEREY TRAIL*
18 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 71
Low scorers: Dean, D, 73; Sweeney, SF, 73; Saca, SF, 75; Cervellin, F, 76; Custodio, EG, 78; Martin, PG, 80; Yee, D, 80
*Monterey Trail did not have a final score or individual scores due to only having one player
RIO LINDA 217, PIONEER 260
9 holes at Arcade Creek, par 36
Low scorers: Sahota, P, 44; Ruby, P, 47; Franklin, RL, 56; Lowe, RL, 59
COSUMNES OAKS 246, OAKMONT*
9 holes at Diamond Oaks, par 36
Low scorers: Lui, CO, 38; Mawson, CO, 43; Irvine, CO, 51
*Oakmont did not have a final score or individual scores due to only having one player
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
GOLDEN SIERRA DEF. HIGHLANDS 25-08, 26-24, 25-08
