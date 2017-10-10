Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Oct. 10, 2017

Sports

GIRLS GOLF

WHITNEY 236, COSUMNES OAKS 243

9 holes at Catta Verdera Country Club, par 35

Low scorers: Lui, C, 39; Mawson, C, 43; Irvine, C, 50; Lopes, W, 41; Frank, W, 45; Roberson, W, 46

McCLATCHY 161, VALLEY*

9 holes at Bing Maloney Golf Course, par 29

Low scorers: Diaz, MC, 27; Lam, MC, 31; Rodriguez, V, 43; Juarez, V, 52

*Valley did not have a final score because of forfeit due to unbalanced teams

RIO AMERICANO 232, MIRA LOMA 255

9 holes at Ancil Hoffman Golf Course, par 36

Low scorers: Hendija, RA, 41; Knepshield, RA, 43; Kim, ML, 46; Kao, ML, 48

GIRLS TENNIS

FLORIN 7, KENNEDY 2

#1 Singles: Zamora, K, def. Leung, F, 3-6, 6-4, 6-6 (7-4)

#1 Doubles: Ha/Bravo, F, def. Hu/Kwan, K, 6-1, 6-4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McCLATCHY DEF. BRADSHAW 19-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN DEF. WEST CAMPUS 28-26, 25-13, 25-13

INDERKUM DEF. YUBA CITY 25-19, 25-15, 26-24

LINCOLN DEF. CENTER 25-16, 27-25, 18-25, 25-15

UNION MINE DEF. EL DORADO 13-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

