Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Oct. 10, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS GOLF
WHITNEY 236, COSUMNES OAKS 243
9 holes at Catta Verdera Country Club, par 35
Low scorers: Lui, C, 39; Mawson, C, 43; Irvine, C, 50; Lopes, W, 41; Frank, W, 45; Roberson, W, 46
McCLATCHY 161, VALLEY*
9 holes at Bing Maloney Golf Course, par 29
Low scorers: Diaz, MC, 27; Lam, MC, 31; Rodriguez, V, 43; Juarez, V, 52
*Valley did not have a final score because of forfeit due to unbalanced teams
RIO AMERICANO 232, MIRA LOMA 255
9 holes at Ancil Hoffman Golf Course, par 36
Low scorers: Hendija, RA, 41; Knepshield, RA, 43; Kim, ML, 46; Kao, ML, 48
GIRLS TENNIS
FLORIN 7, KENNEDY 2
#1 Singles: Zamora, K, def. Leung, F, 3-6, 6-4, 6-6 (7-4)
#1 Doubles: Ha/Bravo, F, def. Hu/Kwan, K, 6-1, 6-4
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
McCLATCHY DEF. BRADSHAW 19-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN DEF. WEST CAMPUS 28-26, 25-13, 25-13
INDERKUM DEF. YUBA CITY 25-19, 25-15, 26-24
LINCOLN DEF. CENTER 25-16, 27-25, 18-25, 25-15
UNION MINE DEF. EL DORADO 13-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12
