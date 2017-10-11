Sports

Cardinals' Safety Act proposal gets McCaskill backing

The Associated Press

October 11, 2017 10:34 AM

ST. LOUIS

Sen. Claire McCaskill is asking the Department of Homeland Security to give "full consideration" to an effort by the St. Louis Cardinals to enhance security and anti-terrorism measures at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are seeking certification under the Safety Act, which encourages organizations to implement anti-terrorism technologies and practices by providing protection against lawsuits that could be filed against the certified site if a terrorist attack occurred.

McCaskill, a Democrat, wrote Wednesday to Acting Homeland Security Director Elaine Duke in support of the application.

Cardinals security director Phil Melcher says the upgrades are expensive, but the team wants to do everything possible to protect fans and employees.

The Oct. 1 shooting deaths of 58 people at a concert in Las Vegas raised new concerns about safety at entertainment venues.

