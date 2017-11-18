UT Martin coasts to 24-0 win over Tennessee Tech

Sports

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.

Dresser Winn threw for two touchdowns and ran in another Saturday to lead Tennessee-Martin to a 24-0 win over Tennessee Tech to close out the regular season.

Winn finished 13-of-22 passing for 210 yards and also was UT-Martin's top rusher with 12 carries for 61 yards. He connected with Caylon Weathers on 4-yard touchdown throw in the first quarter and with Londell Lee on a 16-yard pass in the third to cap an 80-yard drive.

Mitch Mersman had 21-yard field goal as UT-Martin (6-5, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference) had 389 yards of total offense while holding Tennessee Tech to just 24 yards on the ground and 184 overall.

Tennessee Tech (1-10, 1-7) got 129 yards with 17-for-35 passing from Luke Ward.

Dontez Byrd had six catches for 27 yards to become the first TTU player to get more than 1,000 yards in a single season. He entered the game needing just 24 yards and hauled in a 10-yard pass in the fourth quarter to reach the milestone.

