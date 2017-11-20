Kings guard Buddy Hield is helped off the court by trainer Pete Youngman on Friday in Sacramento.
Kings’ Hield misses second consecutive game with sprained right ankle

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

November 20, 2017 01:11 PM

Kings guard Buddy Hield missed his second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle Monday, when the Kings hosted the Denver Nuggets.

Hield, Sacramento’s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings were also be without Vince Carter, who missed his seventh consecutive game because of kidney stones.

Georgios Papagiannis, who was recalled from the Reno Bighorns of the G League on Monday, sat out the game with an abdominal strain.

