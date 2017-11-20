Kings’ Hield misses second consecutive game with sprained right ankle

Kings guard Buddy Hield missed his second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle Monday, when the Kings hosted the Denver Nuggets.
Hield, Sacramento’s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings were also be without Vince Carter, who missed his seventh consecutive game because of kidney stones.
Georgios Papagiannis, who was recalled from the Reno Bighorns of the G League on Monday, sat out the game with an abdominal strain.
