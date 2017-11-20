Sports

Madison Heights Madison's Brown AP Division 7-8 top player

The Oakland Press

November 20, 2017

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich.

Madison Heights Madison quarterback Austin Brown has been named The Associated Press Division 7-8 high school football Player of the Year.

The junior led the Eagles to their first regional championship since 2007. He threw for 3,062 yards and 33 touchdowns while also rushing for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brown helped lead Detroit Catholic Central to the Division 1 state finals in 2016, but suffered a broken leg in the semifinals. The long rehab and the new team helped him find the motivation to come back stronger in 2017.

Michael Pruchnicki of Clarkston Everest Collegiate is the coach of the year. Voting was by a panel of AP member sportswriters from around the state.

