Dodgers trade reliever Josh Ravin to Braves for cash

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:33 PM

LOS ANGELES

The Dodgers have traded pitcher Josh Ravin to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Los Angeles designated the 29-year-old right-hander for assignment earlier Monday. Ravin was 0-1 with a save and a 6.48 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Dodgers last season. He was 2-2 with a save and a 5.05 ERA in 33 career games over three seasons with the team. He was signed as a free agent in December 2013.

Also, the Braves claimed left-hander Grant Dayton. The 29-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 54 relief appearances over two seasons with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers also added right-handers Trevor Oaks and Dennis Santana to the 40-man roster. Oaks spent most of last season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 16 games. Santana split last season with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, going a combined 8-7 with a 4.11 ERA.

