McNeese beats Champion Baptist College 85-48

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:39 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La.

LaBarrius Hill scored seven of his 12 points in the first half and McNeese rolled to an 85-48 victory over Champion Baptist College on Wednesday.

Hill made all four of his field-goal attempts and was 4 of 5 from the line. Kalob Ledoux and James Harvey each added 10 points for the Cowboys (2-3), who shot 51 percent from the floor and had all 14 players score. Quatarrius Wilson grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and chipped in six points.

Cody Conner scored 24 points on 10-of-28 shooting and had eight rebounds to lead Champion Baptist College.

The Cowboys opened the game on a 15-0 run. Hill had four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and made a dunk during the stretch.

McNeese had a 30-point lead with 6:31 remaining. The Cowboys outrebounded Champion Baptist College 51-27, but committed 25 turnovers.

