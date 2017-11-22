Catamounts have 4 in double figures, romp past NAIA foe

Sports

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Samuel Dingba led the way with 13 points as a dozen Catamounts scored in Vermont's 90-54 win over NAIA Maine-Fort Kent Wednesday night.

Dingba was five of eight from the floor with six rebounds and two blocked shots.

The game was less than 20 seconds old when Payton Henson banged in a 3-pointer and the Catamounts (4-1) opened a 13-0 lead before Fort Kent's Benson Arogbo stole the ball and raced downcourt for a layup nearly five minutes in. Vermont's lead grew to 20 points, 39-19 on an Anthony Lamb 3-pointer with two minutes left before halftime. Ernie Duncan and Henson added two more quick 3s to open the second half.

Lamb and Henson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Ben Shungu scored 11 off the bench for the Catamounts, who shot 45 percent from the floor with 12 3-pointers.

Anthony Knight scored 12 to lead the Bengals, Bobby Syvanthong 10.

