Indiana's Juwan Morgan dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas State, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings AP Photo
Sports

Morgan's big night helps Indiana hold off Arkansas St.87-70

AP Sports Writer

November 22, 2017 06:10 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

Juwan Morgan scored a career-high 28 points Wednesday and Devonte Green added 12 as Indiana pulled away from Arkansas State 87-70.

The Hoosiers (3-2) won their second straight for the first time under new coach Archie Miller. Morgan also had eight rebounds, two short of his second straight double-double.

Arkansas State (2-3) was led by Deven Simms with 21 points and Tristin Walley with 12.

But again, the Hoosiers struggled to close it out.

Indiana led 47-33 at the half then let the Red Wolves steadily cut into the lead. And when Arkansas State went on a 13-4 run midway through the second half, they were suddenly down just 59-56.

The Hoosiers responded with seven straight points, getting a layup from Robert Johnson with 4:14 left to make it 73-62.

Arkansas State never seriously challenged again, and Indiana finally sealed with an 11-3 run that extended the margin to 20 with 1:19 to go.

The Hoosiers initially took control by cranking up the tempo after Arkansas State had taken an early 13-8 lead.

Indiana charged back with a 15-5 spurt to make it 23-18 and made 10 of their last 12 shots in the first half to make it a 14-point game.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves have spent the first month of the season alternating wins and losses, and they stayed true to the pattern Wednesday. But first-year coach Mike Balado has this program on the right track, and more time together will only help Arkansas State as it chases a second straight 20-win season.

Indiana: While the Hoosiers still aren't clicking on all cylinders, they are improving. The defense has shown steady growth since a season-opening loss to Indiana State, and the offense is getting leadership from Robert Johnson and Juwan Morgan. There's still a long way to go.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: Visits South Florida on Friday in its fourth and final game of the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic

Indiana: Hosts Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference on Friday — the Hoosiers final tuneup before next week's showdown with No. 1 Duke.

