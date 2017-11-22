Sports

Thome, Flaherty lead No. 25 Oakland women past Oakland 78-69

November 22, 2017 06:13 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Hallie Thome scored 29 points, Katelynn Flaherty added 26 and No. 25 Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 78-69 victory over Oakland on Wednesday night.

Thome was 10-of-14 shooting from the field and made 9 of 12 free throws. Flaherty was 8 of 17 from the floor with three x 3-pointers. Deja Church added 11 points and Hailey Brown chipped in 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Michigan (3-1).

Sha'Keya Graves had 19 points to lead Oakland (2-3). Cierra Bond hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Taylor Gleason added 12.

The Grizzlies led 46-45 late in the third quarter. The Wolverines answered with an 11-3 spurt that spanned the third and fourth quarters to take a 56-49 lead. Brown and Thome each made four free throws, and Flaherty made a 3 during the stretch.

Oakland pulled to 63-60 with about six minutes left but didn't get closer.

