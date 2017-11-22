Sports

Frazier leads Tulane to 80-59 win over Miami (Ohio)

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017

NEW ORLEANS

Melvin Frazier scored 20 points with eight rebounds and a career-high five steals and Tulane beat Miami (OH) 80-59 on Wednesday night to win its fifth straight.

Cameron Reynolds scored 15 points, Ray Ona Embo added 14 and Samir Sehic 10 for the Green Wave (5-0), which made 33 of 62 from the field (53.2 percent) to the RedHawks' 19 of 49 (38.8 percent).

Nike Sibande made a layup and two 3-pointers and the RedHawks closed to 55-47 early in the second half, but Tulane used a 14-2 run in which Frazier scored five points while the RedHawks went scoreless for more than three minutes to pull away for good. Reynolds' 3 with 2:49 left made it a 22-point lead.

Reynolds' opening jumper put Tulane up for good and the Green Wave led 37-30 at halftime behind Sehic's eight points after shooting 50 percent from the field to the RedHawks' 37.5 percent.

Sibande scored 21 with four 3-pointers and Logan McLane added 10 points for the RedHawks (3-2).

