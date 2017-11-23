No. 7 Mississippi St. women top No. 24 Arizona St. in Cancun

Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Roshunda Johnson added 16 to help No. 7 Mississippi State beat No. 24 Arizona State 65-57 on Thursday in the Cancun Challenge.
Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs (4-0).
Trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter, Mississippi State scored nine of the first 11 points, including six by McCowan, to go up 52-47. The Lady Bulldogs' 6-foot-7 center extended the advantage to 58-51 with 3:23 left by converting an offensive rebound.
Kianna Ibis scored 13 points for the Sun Devils (4-1).
On Friday, Mississippi State will play Columbia, and Arizona State will face Green Bay.
No. 8 BAYLOR 100, MISSOURI STATE 58
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Lauren Cox had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots in her return to Baylor's lineup, and coach Kim Mulkey also was back for the Junkanoo Jam game.
Cox and Mulkey missed the Lady Bears' 82-68 loss at UCLA on Saturday. Mulkey didn't make the trip to UCLA after her daughter, former Lady Bears player and current staffer Makenzie Fuller, lost a baby about 18 weeks into her pregnancy. Cox was hospitalized with complications of diabetes. She had symptoms of dehydration, nausea and vomiting caused by strep throat.
Kalani Brown scored 20 points, and Alexis Morris had 17 for Baylor (4-1). Alexa Willard had 13 points for Missouri State (1-3).
No. 9 OHIO STATE 100, MEMPHIS 69
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stephanie Mavunga scored a career-high 35 points and had 16 rebounds to lead Ohio State past Memphis in the Play4Kay Showcase.
Mavunga had her fifth double-double of the season and tied her previous personal best in points with 27 in the first half to help the Buckeyes (5-1) to a 56-34 lead. She was 15 for 20 from the floor and 5 for 5 on free throws in 24 minutes of play.
Kelsey Mitchell added 20 points for the Buckeyes. Brea Ellmore had 16 points for Memphis (1-4).
Ohio State will play Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals Friday. Memphis will face DePaul in the consolation bracket.
No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 75, BUTLER 68
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Teana Muldrow had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Naomi Davenport added 16 points and 15 rebounds, and West Virginia beat Butler in the relocated Paradise Jam.
Chania Ray added 16 points and had eight assists for West Virginia (4-0).
Whitney Jennings made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Butler (3-2).
No. 12 TENNESSEE 101, No. 20 MARQUETTE 99, OT
PUERTO AVENTURAS, Mexico (AP) — Anastasia Hayes scored Tennessee's last five points in the final minute of overtime in the Cancun Challenge.
Hayes finished with 16 points. Jaime Nared had 26 points and 15 rebounds for Tennessee (4-0).
Allazia Blockton had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette (1-2).
No. 14 STANFORD 79, KENT STATE 54
LAS VEGAS (AP) — DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds to lead Stanford past Kent State in the Play4Kay Showcase.
Alanna Smith added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinal (3-2). Jordan Korinek scored 21 points for the Golden Flashes (3-2).
