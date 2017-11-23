Draymond Green's intensity, leadership pushes Durant, others

In this Nov. 18, 2017, photo, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. Green and Kevin Durant bet on just about anything. "Life," Green explained, "who drives home faster from the practice facility, who gets to the game earlier. You want us to tell you our whole life?" KD and Dray have formed quite a bond since way back, when Green was part of the strategic recruiting process to bring Durant to the Bay Area from Oklahoma City before last season. Chris Szagola, File AP Photo