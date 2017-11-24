Sports

Falcons rule out Freeman vs. Tampa Bay

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:23 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for the second straight week with a concussion and won't play against Tampa Bay.

Atlanta (6-4) will rely again on Tevin Coleman and third-stringer Terron Ward when the Falcons (6-4) host Tampa Bay (4-6) on Sunday.

Freeman, the NFL's highest-paid running back, looked good as he worked on the side during Friday's practice. Quinn didn't want to speculate if Freeman, who's been in concussion protocol twice since preseason, will miss additional time.

"I'm not going to go to that one," Quinn said. "'I'm just not going to go ever against whatever they recommend in any way, shape, or form. What I can say is that it was awesome having him back out on the field — even in a limited fashion — seeing his speed, his quickness, and the way he can catch."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

    Sacramento Kings Willie Cauley-Stein and Frank Mason III talk about beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China
Sacramento Kings players deliver Thanksgiving meals 1:56

Sacramento Kings players deliver Thanksgiving meals

View More Video