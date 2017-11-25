Sports

Polite gives Radford 69-68 edge over James Madison

The Associated Press

RADFORD, Va.

Ed Polite Jr. scored with five seconds to play to give Radford a 69-68 win over James Madison on Saturday afternoon.

The Highlanders (3-2) trailed 68-67 with five seconds on the clock when Polite got the assist from Devonnte Holland and made a layup for the lead and the win.

Polite finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Highlanders. He also had two steals and three blocked shots. Donald Hicks added 16 points and six rebounds and Carlik Jones had 13 points.

Radford stalled midway through the first half to trail 28-13 with 6:42 left but a Jones 3-pointer after that sparked a 25-6 surge that gave the Highlanders a 38-34 edge at the break.

The lead changed hands 11 times in the second half before the Dukes (2-5) went ahead 68-67 on a Joey McLean layup with 1:01 to play. After the score by Polite, McLean missed a jumper at the other end as time expired.

McLean led James Madison with 19 points.

