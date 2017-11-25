Sports

Florida Gulf Coast roughs up Navy 70-54

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 06:16 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 13 MINUTES AGO

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Brandon Goodwin tossed in 19 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and Christian Terrell finished with a double-double as Florida Gulf Coast dominated the second half on its way to a 70-54 win over Navy at the FGCU Shootout on Saturday night.

Terrell totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Zach Johnson hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Eagles (4-2), who used a 23-8 run over an 8:11 span of the second half to turn a four-point advantage into a 63-42 lead.

Shawn Anderson and Bryce Dulin each had 13 points for the Midshipmen (4-3), while Tom Lacey scored 10.

Navy shot just 34.5 percent (20 of 58) from the floor, including a 2-of-18 effort (11 percent) from 3-point range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Florida Gulf Coast made 27 of 51 shots (53 percent) and 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) from beyond the arc. The Eagles also had a 41-25 advantage on the boards. Ten of Navy's 25 rebounds came on offense.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

    At the end of their lifecycle, many salmon that reach the Nimbus Fish Hatchery are killed for spawning, then their carcasses are frozen and shipped for processing. The salmon will be distributed to food banks to help needy families during the winter months.

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables 1:26

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables
'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

View More Video