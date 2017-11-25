Sports

Jessup's 22 points lead Boise State past LMU, 68-48

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017

BOISE, Idaho

Justinian Jessup had 22 points, Marcus Dickinson and Lexus Williams combined to score 21 of their 26 points in the second half and Boise State beat Loyola Marymount 68-48 on Saturday night.

Dickinson scored 11 of his 13 — and Williams had 10 — points in the second half. Jessup and Dickinson each hit three 3-pointers, while Chris Sengfelder and Zach Haney had 10 rebounds apiece for Boise State (4-1).

Steven Haney hit a 3 with 14:18 left to cap a 14-5 run and give LMU (3-2) a 40-34 lead, but the Lions made just one of their next 18 field-goal attempts and scored just four points in the next 13-plus minutes as Boise State pulled away. Dickinson made back-to-back 3-pointers and then a jumper to spark a 14-0 run and, after a layup by LMU's Zafir Williams, the Broncos scored 19 of the next 21 points to make it 67-44 with 76 seconds to play.

Steven Haney, the only LMU player to score in double figures, had 14 points. The Lions shot just 23 percent from the field, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range, in the second half.

Boise State outrebounded the Lions 48-24, including 12-3 on the offensive glass.

