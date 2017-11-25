Sports

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Nov. 25, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

November 25, 2017 10:17 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORCAL TIP-OFF CLASSIC

FOLSOM 75, ST. JOSEPH 49

Folsom

18

14

18

25

75

St. Joseph

13

6

13

17

49

F–Jones 10, Cummings 7, McCain 15, Gallegos 17, Johnson 14, Palane 2, Forbes 10. SJ–Keiner 7, Greer 2, Woods 3, Saleh 3, Yu 3, Johnson 4, Good 3, Ba 18, Ricketts 2, Mellor 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WOODCREEK 62, MONTEREY TRAIL 41

Woodcreek

13

12

17

20

62

Monterey Trail

11

7

8

15

41

W–Bryant 3, Beck 8, Perry 14, Covello 14, Kruger 4, Cornelius 3, Dines-Kato 5, Tagg 9, Batenhorst 2. MT–Moore 7, Duong 9, Phomphachanh 2, Walker 6, Walker 4, Garcia 5, Thompson 8.

OTHER SCORES

Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoffs

Bear River 30, Colfax 27

Modesto Christian 13, Hilmar 42

Placer 42, Center 32

Rio Vista 56, Ripon Christian 28

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

