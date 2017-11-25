Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Nov. 25, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORCAL TIP-OFF CLASSIC
FOLSOM 75, ST. JOSEPH 49
Folsom
18
14
18
25
—
75
St. Joseph
13
6
13
17
—
49
F–Jones 10, Cummings 7, McCain 15, Gallegos 17, Johnson 14, Palane 2, Forbes 10. SJ–Keiner 7, Greer 2, Woods 3, Saleh 3, Yu 3, Johnson 4, Good 3, Ba 18, Ricketts 2, Mellor 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WOODCREEK 62, MONTEREY TRAIL 41
Woodcreek
13
12
17
20
—
62
Monterey Trail
11
7
8
15
—
41
W–Bryant 3, Beck 8, Perry 14, Covello 14, Kruger 4, Cornelius 3, Dines-Kato 5, Tagg 9, Batenhorst 2. MT–Moore 7, Duong 9, Phomphachanh 2, Walker 6, Walker 4, Garcia 5, Thompson 8.
OTHER SCORES
Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoffs
Bear River 30, Colfax 27
Modesto Christian 13, Hilmar 42
Placer 42, Center 32
Rio Vista 56, Ripon Christian 28
