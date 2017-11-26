Images from San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) and Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Michael Wilhoite (57) for an 8 years loss in the first quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) and San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) in the first quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) scrambles for a first down in the second quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017. The San Francisco 49ers scores a field gaol on the next play.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Tank Carradine (95) chases Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (99) hits San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) who those an interception in the first quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) breaks up pass to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the first quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) is defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (20) after he catches a pass for 34 yards in the second quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Brock Coyle (50) andSan Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Reuben Foster (56) tackle Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) in the first quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sheldon Day (96) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the second quarter during the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday November 26, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee