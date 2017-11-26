Sports

Ross' 27 points lead UMKC past Tennessee-Martin, 65-55

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MARTIN, Tenn.

Isaiah Ross knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points as UMKC posted a 65-55 win over Tennessee-Martin on Sunday.

The Kangaroos grabbed a double-digit lead barely six minutes into the contest when Broderick Robinson drilled a 3-pointer to make it 19-7 and pushed the advantage to 16 points by intermission and Ross pushed it to 19 by hitting a trey to start the second half.

But neither team caught fire in the second half and they combined to score just 50 points after intermission.

Ross finished 10 of 15 from the field and was the lone UMKC scorer to reach double-figure scoring. The Kangaroos (3-5) were 22 of 51 from the field (43.1 percent), including 14 of 28 from deep.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kahari Beaufort was the lone Skyhawk to reach double-figure scoring, putting up 15 points. The starting unit for Tennessee-Martin (1-5) scored just 19 points.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

    At the end of their lifecycle, many salmon that reach the Nimbus Fish Hatchery are killed for spawning, then their carcasses are frozen and shipped for processing. The salmon will be distributed to food banks to help needy families during the winter months.

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables 1:26

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables
'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers
LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China 0:56

LiAngelo Ball, UCLA teammates arrive back on American soil after arrest in China

View More Video