Mississippi interim coach Matt Luke holds the Golden Egg trophy following the team's 31-28 win over Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Mississippi interim coach Matt Luke holds the Golden Egg trophy following the team's 31-28 win over Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Oxford Eagle via AP Bruce Newman
Mississippi interim coach Matt Luke holds the Golden Egg trophy following the team's 31-28 win over Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. The Oxford Eagle via AP Bruce Newman

Sports

Mississippi decides to keep Luke as football coach

AP Sports Writer

November 26, 2017 06:41 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Mississippi has decided to keep Matt Luke as its football coach.

The 41-year-old spent the past season as Ole Miss's interim coach, taking over after Hugh Freeze resigned in July following a university investigation into his phone records. The school announced Luke was the permanent head coach on Twitter on Sunday night.

Luke led the Rebels to a 6-6 record, including a 3-5 mark in the Southeastern Conference. He finished the season with a 31-28 upset victory over No. 16 Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Luke was Freeze's co-offensive coordinator before his promotion. He's from Gulfport, Mississippi, and played as an offensive lineman for the Rebels in the 1990s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ole Miss was not eligible for a bowl this season because of a self-imposed postseason ban related to an ongoing NCAA rules infractions case. The Rebels expect to hear a final ruling in the case within the next few weeks.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Great call': Derek Carr discusses play that sealed win for Raiders

    Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks about the play that helped seal a 21-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

'Great call': Derek Carr discusses play that sealed win for Raiders

'Great call': Derek Carr discusses play that sealed win for Raiders 0:45

'Great call': Derek Carr discusses play that sealed win for Raiders
Raiders coach discusses 'ugly incident' that led to ejections 1:26

Raiders coach discusses 'ugly incident' that led to ejections
These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables 1:26

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

View More Video