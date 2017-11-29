Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Nov. 29, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORCAL KICKOFF
GRANT 66, BEYER 60
Beyer
8
22
13
17
—
60
Grant
17
14
17
18
—
66
B–Bundy 6, Kellar 20, Gray 5, Polack 16, Quinteros 3, Fore 6, Glover 4. G–Bohannon 3, McGhee 7, Hampton 15, Richardson 26, D. Jones 1, Brown 2, W. Jones 4, Haynes 2, Pruitt 6.
FRANKLIN (ELK GROVE) 63, CHICO 53
Chico
16
10
21
6
—
53
Franklin
18
16
11
18
—
63
C–Greg 13, Kelly 15, Willis 8, Sheridan 2, Schaffer 7, Thomas 8. F–Johnson 4, Estacio 14, Valdry 9, Tactacan 5, Sim 12, Harrison 10, Workineh 3, Roberts 2, Iyawe 4.
CORDOVA 71, MIRA LOMA 53
Cordova
20
16
21
14
—
71
Mira Loma
5
25
11
11
—
53
C–Clark 7, J. Danielyan 18, Ward 13, Hernandez 6, Tate 7, S. Danielyan 15, Fite 3. ML–Jao 9, Ezante 4, Klonwvn 3, Albert 4, Gerren 7, Damel 10, David 12, Frank 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDERKUM 43, KENNEDY 28
Kennedy
5
11
4
8
—
28
Inderkum
11
9
13
10
—
43
K–Lauderdale 1, Yep 3, Covington 9, Patterson 9, Tanaka 6. I–Jackson 11, Nao. Dillard 6, Richards 7, Benoit 6, Nai. Dillard 13.
BOYS SOCCER
PONDEROSA 4, NEVADA UNION 0
P–Silverbush 3, Harms 1.
FOLSOM 5, COSUMNES OAKS 0
F–Petcu 2, Arriaga 1, Grewal 1, Ratto 1.
