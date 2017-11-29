Sports

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Nov. 29, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

November 29, 2017 10:11 PM

UPDATED 40 MINUTES AGO

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORCAL KICKOFF

GRANT 66, BEYER 60

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Beyer

8

22

13

17

60

Grant

17

14

17

18

66

B–Bundy 6, Kellar 20, Gray 5, Polack 16, Quinteros 3, Fore 6, Glover 4. G–Bohannon 3, McGhee 7, Hampton 15, Richardson 26, D. Jones 1, Brown 2, W. Jones 4, Haynes 2, Pruitt 6.

FRANKLIN (ELK GROVE) 63, CHICO 53

Chico

16

10

21

6

53

Franklin

18

16

11

18

63

C–Greg 13, Kelly 15, Willis 8, Sheridan 2, Schaffer 7, Thomas 8. F–Johnson 4, Estacio 14, Valdry 9, Tactacan 5, Sim 12, Harrison 10, Workineh 3, Roberts 2, Iyawe 4.

CORDOVA 71, MIRA LOMA 53

Cordova

20

16

21

14

71

Mira Loma

5

25

11

11

53

C–Clark 7, J. Danielyan 18, Ward 13, Hernandez 6, Tate 7, S. Danielyan 15, Fite 3. ML–Jao 9, Ezante 4, Klonwvn 3, Albert 4, Gerren 7, Damel 10, David 12, Frank 3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

INDERKUM 43, KENNEDY 28

Kennedy

5

11

4

8

28

Inderkum

11

9

13

10

43

K–Lauderdale 1, Yep 3, Covington 9, Patterson 9, Tanaka 6. I–Jackson 11, Nao. Dillard 6, Richards 7, Benoit 6, Nai. Dillard 13.

BOYS SOCCER

PONDEROSA 4, NEVADA UNION 0

P–Silverbush 3, Harms 1.

FOLSOM 5, COSUMNES OAKS 0

F–Petcu 2, Arriaga 1, Grewal 1, Ratto 1.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School

    The Kings' Garrett Temple helped serve dinner with teammates Frank Mason III, and Harry Giles at Sacramento High School where he started a program to mentor students. It's an idea he came up with this summer to help bridge the divide between private and public schools.

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School 1:12

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School
Garoppolo prepares for his big debut 8:02

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut
49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

View More Video