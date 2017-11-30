Thursday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Nov. 30, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
MESA VERDE 89, SIERRA RIDGE 41
Sierra Ridge
4
22
6
9
—
41
Mesa Verde
29
12
27
21
—
89
MV–Burachek 14, Moorehead 9, Iurco 12, Radu 4, Perrin 12, Ward 6, Roberts 5, Kravtsov 4, Williams 13, Thomas 4, Palacios 6. SR–T. Long 4, J. Long 6, Morrow 4, Fanstermaker 6, Gebhardt 6, Golston 3, Lirreia 3, Valentine 1, Simino 5, Reade 3.
SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 60, VACAVILLE CHRISTIAN 30
Vacavile Christian
4
5
15
4
—
30
Sacramento Adventist
15
22
17
6
—
60
SA–Bry. Beaman 10, Bre. Beaman 8, Jones 5, Trull 26, Collins 4, Sankhanel 7. VC–Villareal 2, Grabowski 8, Sweay 10, Kenyon 4, Davis 6.
Nor-Cal Tipoff
ST. FRANCIS 62, GRANT 60
Grant
10
15
22
13
—
60
St. Francis (Los Angeles)
18
12
16
16
—
62
SF–Shim 5, Henry 16, Flowers 10, Molina 2, Jones 29. G–Bohannon 2, Mcghee 9, Hampton 15, Richardson 8, D. Jones 2, Brown 8, Haynes 2, W. Jones 2, Pruitt 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cartwright Classic Tournament in Elk Grove
FOLSOM 58, FRANKLIN 31
Folsom
17
15
15
11
—
58
Franklin (Elk Grove)
11
2
7
11
—
31
F(EG)–Clark 6, Erfe 5, Reba Sy 4, Rena Sy 4, Barton 8, Ogunsuyi 4. F–Forbes 17, Gallegos 4, Lewis 7, Diego 3, Gordon 11, Colombo 2, Beckman 2, Harris 4, Lacomb 8.
WEST CAMPUS 69, LINCOLN 39
Lincoln (Stockton)
3
10
11
15
—
39
West Campus
26
18
10
15
—
69
WC–Jefferson 23, Romes 22, Meyers 4, S. Johnson 2, Edinburgh 3, N. Johnson 15. L–Low 15, No. 12 6, McMiller 6, Delay 8, No. 25 4.
Placer High School Tournament
WESTLAKE 58, DEL CAMPO 32
Del Campo
5
10
6
11
—
32
Westlake (Utah)
16
11
9
21
—
58
W–Parry 6, Hester 6, Vance 2, Evans 4, Fullmer 3, Peterson 2, Linton 4, Fano 10, Scoresby 18. DC–Allen 2, Pruitt 2, Coleman 3, Lasalle-Wilson 2, Mason 4, O’Neill 2, Lathe 17.
ANTELOPE 88, VISTA DEL LAGO 20
Vista del Lago
5
4
6
5
—
20
Antelope
33
18
25
12
—
88
A–Ha. Jordan 3, An. Jordan 12, Sands 13, Goodwin 19, Lesane 14, Harriel 15, Spann 6, Lawrence 6. VDL–Pippion 4, Page 2, Mason 2, Perez 2, Moody 2, Walker 3, Kaur 5.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 53, ELK GROVE 49
Christian Brothers
5
18
20
10
—
53
Elk Grove
13
14
7
15
—
49
EG–Hardin 8, Singleton 2, Nhan 2, Chelini 7, McCoy 20, Britton 10. CB–Juniel 33, Shine 6, Miller 2, Brown 3, Nelson 4, Sunada 5.
Davis Dorothy Speck Tournament
MCCLATCHY 64, WHITNEY 54
McClatchy
17
21
10
16
—
64
Whitney
14
10
16
14
—
54
W–Cherry 3, Ma. MacFarlane 6, Mc. MacFarlane 4, Lewis 28, Brustmas 13. McC–Turney 13, Felix 6, Wallace 2, Beatty 2, Lawery 16, Waki 2, Hall 15, Fermil 8.
Coach “G” Memorial Classic Tournament at Placer High School
GRANITE BAY 61, EL DORADO 28
GB–Lambey 13, Russell 12.
COMMUNITY COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Game No. 3 of the 39th Annual James Clark Classic
COSUMNES RIVER 78, COLLEGE OF THE SISKIYOUS 68
College of the Siskiyous
32
36
—
68
Cosumnes River
35
43
—
78
