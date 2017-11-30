Sports

Thursday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Nov. 30, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

November 30, 2017 10:08 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

MESA VERDE 89, SIERRA RIDGE 41

Sierra Ridge

4

22

6

9

41

Mesa Verde

29

12

27

21

89

MV–Burachek 14, Moorehead 9, Iurco 12, Radu 4, Perrin 12, Ward 6, Roberts 5, Kravtsov 4, Williams 13, Thomas 4, Palacios 6. SR–T. Long 4, J. Long 6, Morrow 4, Fanstermaker 6, Gebhardt 6, Golston 3, Lirreia 3, Valentine 1, Simino 5, Reade 3.

SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 60, VACAVILLE CHRISTIAN 30

Vacavile Christian

4

5

15

4

30

Sacramento Adventist

15

22

17

6

60

SA–Bry. Beaman 10, Bre. Beaman 8, Jones 5, Trull 26, Collins 4, Sankhanel 7. VC–Villareal 2, Grabowski 8, Sweay 10, Kenyon 4, Davis 6.

Nor-Cal Tipoff

ST. FRANCIS 62, GRANT 60

Grant

10

15

22

13

60

St. Francis (Los Angeles)

18

12

16

16

62

SF–Shim 5, Henry 16, Flowers 10, Molina 2, Jones 29. G–Bohannon 2, Mcghee 9, Hampton 15, Richardson 8, D. Jones 2, Brown 8, Haynes 2, W. Jones 2, Pruitt 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cartwright Classic Tournament in Elk Grove

FOLSOM 58, FRANKLIN 31

Folsom

17

15

15

11

58

Franklin (Elk Grove)

11

2

7

11

31

F(EG)–Clark 6, Erfe 5, Reba Sy 4, Rena Sy 4, Barton 8, Ogunsuyi 4. F–Forbes 17, Gallegos 4, Lewis 7, Diego 3, Gordon 11, Colombo 2, Beckman 2, Harris 4, Lacomb 8.

WEST CAMPUS 69, LINCOLN 39

Lincoln (Stockton)

3

10

11

15

39

West Campus

26

18

10

15

69

WC–Jefferson 23, Romes 22, Meyers 4, S. Johnson 2, Edinburgh 3, N. Johnson 15. L–Low 15, No. 12 6, McMiller 6, Delay 8, No. 25 4.

Placer High School Tournament

WESTLAKE 58, DEL CAMPO 32

Del Campo

5

10

6

11

32

Westlake (Utah)

16

11

9

21

58

W–Parry 6, Hester 6, Vance 2, Evans 4, Fullmer 3, Peterson 2, Linton 4, Fano 10, Scoresby 18. DC–Allen 2, Pruitt 2, Coleman 3, Lasalle-Wilson 2, Mason 4, O’Neill 2, Lathe 17.

ANTELOPE 88, VISTA DEL LAGO 20

Vista del Lago

5

4

6

5

20

Antelope

33

18

25

12

88

A–Ha. Jordan 3, An. Jordan 12, Sands 13, Goodwin 19, Lesane 14, Harriel 15, Spann 6, Lawrence 6. VDL–Pippion 4, Page 2, Mason 2, Perez 2, Moody 2, Walker 3, Kaur 5.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 53, ELK GROVE 49

Christian Brothers

5

18

20

10

53

Elk Grove

13

14

7

15

49

EG–Hardin 8, Singleton 2, Nhan 2, Chelini 7, McCoy 20, Britton 10. CB–Juniel 33, Shine 6, Miller 2, Brown 3, Nelson 4, Sunada 5.

Davis Dorothy Speck Tournament

MCCLATCHY 64, WHITNEY 54

McClatchy

17

21

10

16

64

Whitney

14

10

16

14

54

W–Cherry 3, Ma. MacFarlane 6, Mc. MacFarlane 4, Lewis 28, Brustmas 13. McC–Turney 13, Felix 6, Wallace 2, Beatty 2, Lawery 16, Waki 2, Hall 15, Fermil 8.

Coach “G” Memorial Classic Tournament at Placer High School

GRANITE BAY 61, EL DORADO 28

GB–Lambey 13, Russell 12.

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Game No. 3 of the 39th Annual James Clark Classic

COSUMNES RIVER 78, COLLEGE OF THE SISKIYOUS 68

College of the Siskiyous

32

36

68

Cosumnes River

35

43

78

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

