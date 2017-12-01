Sports

Friday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Dec. 1, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

December 01, 2017 09:57 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nor-Cal Tipoff

GRANT 64, KENNEDY 49

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kennedy

15

13

8

13

49

Grant

8

25

19

12

64

G–Bohannon 2, McGee 11, Hampton 12, Richardson 15, D. Jones 7, W. Jones 2, Brown 2, Haynes 2, Pruitt 11. K–Reed 4, Burt 2, Fong 7, Doris 3, Johnson 8, Washington 12, Koloamatanzi 4, Garland 9.

Rocklin Tournament

FRANKLIN 86, OAKMONT 60

Oakmont

15

15

15

15

60

Franklin (Elk Grove)

28

24

19

15

86

F–Johnson 2, Estacio 15, Valgry 15, Phillip 2, Tattacan 3, Sim 2, Harrison 21, Meta 8, Workineh 4, Roberts 6, Iyawe 8. O–Hernandez 7, Vargas 1, Burmeister 6, Dutro 6, Estabillo 7, Ryan 3, Ganub 1, Kay 4, Wood 3, Bullock 19, Bumgarner 3.

BURBANK 81, GOLDEN VALLEY 60

Golden Valley

20

14

11

15

60

Burbank

24

20

17

20

81

G – Martinez 4, Bowers 9, Libesay 11, Daniel 2, Coringer 6, Nole 2, Allen 20, Tangaan 5, Gallashaw 1. B – Stewart 9, Asi 6, Badger 9, Dill 5, Shelton 13, Johnson 14, Dunn 2, Bailey 22, Moniongaz 1

NATOMAS 62, HIGHLANDS 55

Highlands

16

10

11

18

55

Natomas

19

4

20

19

62

N–King 6, Walker 9, Turner 2, M. Campbell 4, Richardson 20, Gardner 5, J. Campbell 6, Hanson 10. H–Davis 35, Vingham 1, Mendez 2, Cannon 4, Aurelio 7, Mitchell 5, Hernandez 4.

AMADOR VALLEY 71, EL DORADO 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coach ‘G’ Memorial Tournament

DEL CAMPO 55, EL DORADO 38

Del Campo

15

10

8

22

55

El Dorado

7

8

12

11

38

DC–Allen 23, Hubbard 1, Pruitt 5, Coleman 3, Lasalle-Wilson 5, Mason 3, Lathe 15. ED–Kimber 4, Miller 5, Byers 3, Applegarth 2, Kline 2, Holm 3, Fowler 3, Sexton 10, Quicksall 4, Nadean 2.

Davis Tournament

MCCLATCHY 66, PLEASANT VALLEY 46

McClatchy

12

10

23

21

66

Pleasant Valley

13

8

11

14

46

PV–Garcia 4, Mayer 12, Layne 3, Leach 2, Joyce 4, Pozas 3, Vieg 2, Tuitele 16. McC–Turney 19, Garcia 2, Emani 4, Wallace 2, Beatty 2, Lawery 14, Waki 3, Hall 14, Fermil 6.

MONTEREY TRAIL 63, MCNAIR 11

McNair

6

1

2

2

11

Monterey Trail

21

21

15

7

63

MT–Harris 6, Moore 9, Kang 10, Duong 19, Bruno 3, Phamphachn 6, Coronado 2, Garcia 6, Thompson 3. MCN–No. 10 2, No. 12 4, No. 40 4, No. 44 1.

Cartwright Tournament

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 62, FRANKLIN 43

Franklin (Elk Grove)

11

20

8

4

43

Christian Brothers

14

9

25

14

62

CB–Sunada 11, Brown 12, Shine 9, Sims 4, Miller 3, Juniel 23. F–Litt 1, Clark 2, Nguyen 2, Rena Sy 7, Reba Sy 8, Barton 11, Ogunsuya 12.

Coach ‘G’ Tournament

GRANITE BAY 37, WESTLAKE 36

Westlake (Utah)

8

11

13

4

36

Granite Bay

4

11

12

10

37

GB–Lambey 2, Specht 5, Mallo 6, Smith 4, Jackson 6, Mitcheom 4, Sakata 3, Russell 7. W–Parry 8, Hester 3, Vance 6, Fullmer 4, Peterson 4, Fano 6, Scoresby 5.

BOYS SOCCER

FOLSOM 5, PONDEROSA 2

F-Not reported

P-Tomlinson, Silverbush

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

LAS POSITA 87, SACRAMENTO CITY 73

Las Positas

42

45

87

Sacramento City

43

30

73

COSUMNES RIVER 66, CHABOT 45

Chabot

15

28

43

Cosumnes River

33

33

66

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'

    The Kings won on the road in Chicago, beating the Bulls 107-106

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win' 1:00

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'
49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center
Garoppolo prepares for his big debut 8:02

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut

View More Video