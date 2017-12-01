Friday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Dec. 1, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nor-Cal Tipoff
GRANT 64, KENNEDY 49
Kennedy
15
13
8
13
—
49
Grant
8
25
19
12
—
64
G–Bohannon 2, McGee 11, Hampton 12, Richardson 15, D. Jones 7, W. Jones 2, Brown 2, Haynes 2, Pruitt 11. K–Reed 4, Burt 2, Fong 7, Doris 3, Johnson 8, Washington 12, Koloamatanzi 4, Garland 9.
Rocklin Tournament
FRANKLIN 86, OAKMONT 60
Oakmont
15
15
15
15
—
60
Franklin (Elk Grove)
28
24
19
15
—
86
F–Johnson 2, Estacio 15, Valgry 15, Phillip 2, Tattacan 3, Sim 2, Harrison 21, Meta 8, Workineh 4, Roberts 6, Iyawe 8. O–Hernandez 7, Vargas 1, Burmeister 6, Dutro 6, Estabillo 7, Ryan 3, Ganub 1, Kay 4, Wood 3, Bullock 19, Bumgarner 3.
BURBANK 81, GOLDEN VALLEY 60
Golden Valley
20
14
11
15
—
60
Burbank
24
20
17
20
—
81
G – Martinez 4, Bowers 9, Libesay 11, Daniel 2, Coringer 6, Nole 2, Allen 20, Tangaan 5, Gallashaw 1. B – Stewart 9, Asi 6, Badger 9, Dill 5, Shelton 13, Johnson 14, Dunn 2, Bailey 22, Moniongaz 1
NATOMAS 62, HIGHLANDS 55
Highlands
16
10
11
18
—
55
Natomas
19
4
20
19
—
62
N–King 6, Walker 9, Turner 2, M. Campbell 4, Richardson 20, Gardner 5, J. Campbell 6, Hanson 10. H–Davis 35, Vingham 1, Mendez 2, Cannon 4, Aurelio 7, Mitchell 5, Hernandez 4.
AMADOR VALLEY 71, EL DORADO 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach ‘G’ Memorial Tournament
DEL CAMPO 55, EL DORADO 38
Del Campo
15
10
8
22
—
55
El Dorado
7
8
12
11
—
38
DC–Allen 23, Hubbard 1, Pruitt 5, Coleman 3, Lasalle-Wilson 5, Mason 3, Lathe 15. ED–Kimber 4, Miller 5, Byers 3, Applegarth 2, Kline 2, Holm 3, Fowler 3, Sexton 10, Quicksall 4, Nadean 2.
Davis Tournament
MCCLATCHY 66, PLEASANT VALLEY 46
McClatchy
12
10
23
21
—
66
Pleasant Valley
13
8
11
14
—
46
PV–Garcia 4, Mayer 12, Layne 3, Leach 2, Joyce 4, Pozas 3, Vieg 2, Tuitele 16. McC–Turney 19, Garcia 2, Emani 4, Wallace 2, Beatty 2, Lawery 14, Waki 3, Hall 14, Fermil 6.
MONTEREY TRAIL 63, MCNAIR 11
McNair
6
1
2
2
—
11
Monterey Trail
21
21
15
7
—
63
MT–Harris 6, Moore 9, Kang 10, Duong 19, Bruno 3, Phamphachn 6, Coronado 2, Garcia 6, Thompson 3. MCN–No. 10 2, No. 12 4, No. 40 4, No. 44 1.
Cartwright Tournament
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 62, FRANKLIN 43
Franklin (Elk Grove)
11
20
8
4
—
43
Christian Brothers
14
9
25
14
—
62
CB–Sunada 11, Brown 12, Shine 9, Sims 4, Miller 3, Juniel 23. F–Litt 1, Clark 2, Nguyen 2, Rena Sy 7, Reba Sy 8, Barton 11, Ogunsuya 12.
Coach ‘G’ Tournament
GRANITE BAY 37, WESTLAKE 36
Westlake (Utah)
8
11
13
4
—
36
Granite Bay
4
11
12
10
—
37
GB–Lambey 2, Specht 5, Mallo 6, Smith 4, Jackson 6, Mitcheom 4, Sakata 3, Russell 7. W–Parry 8, Hester 3, Vance 6, Fullmer 4, Peterson 4, Fano 6, Scoresby 5.
BOYS SOCCER
FOLSOM 5, PONDEROSA 2
F-Not reported
P-Tomlinson, Silverbush
COMMUNITY COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
LAS POSITA 87, SACRAMENTO CITY 73
Las Positas
42
45
—
87
Sacramento City
43
30
—
73
COSUMNES RIVER 66, CHABOT 45
Chabot
15
28
—
43
Cosumnes River
33
33
—
66
