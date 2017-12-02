Sports

Georgia Southern beats NAIA's Tennessee Wesleyan 97-61

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 05:09 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

STATESBORO, Ga.

Jake Allsmiller scored 19 points and dished five assists as Georgia Southern snapped a two-game skid, beating Tennessee Wesleyan of the NAIA 97-61 on Saturday night.

Allsmiller was 6 of 11 from 3-point range for the Eagles (6-2). Tookie Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Jared Hamilton added another 15 points, David-Lee Jones Jr. had 12 and Quan Jackson 10.

The team averaged 55 percent shooting compared to 40 percent for Tennessee Wesleyan and had a 37-29 rebounding edge.

Georgia Southern took its time early, then poured it on to finish the half with Allsmiller draining three 3-pointers and Coye Simmons dunking for a 52-32 halftime lead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 45-29 in the second half and cruised to the win.

Jalen Oliver scored 23 points for Tennessee Wesleyan. Kenny Dean added 15.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'

    The Kings won on the road in Chicago, beating the Bulls 107-106

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win' 1:00

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'
49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center
Garoppolo prepares for his big debut 8:02

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut

View More Video