Sports

North Florida beats Trinity Baptist 85-58

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 06:59 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 14 points, and Noah Horchler had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Florida to an 85-58 victory over Trinity Baptist on Saturday night.

Gandia-Rosa made 6 of 13 field goals and Horchler was 6-of-9 shooting. Wajid Aminu added 13 points and Osborn Blount had 11 for North Florida (3-7), which has won three of its last four games. Ryan Burkhardt made a game-high three 3-pointers for the Ospreys, who made just 11 of 42 from long range but outrebounded Trinity Baptist 51-36.

Marcus Dixon scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Trinity Baptist. Zack Norris chipped in 10 points.

The Ospreys had a nine-point halftime lead, and opened the second half on a 30-15 run. Horchler capped the surge with a layup and dunk, and North Florida had double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'

    The Kings won on the road in Chicago, beating the Bulls 107-106

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win' 1:00

After 25 points and 13 rebounds, Zach Randolph calls it 'good team win'
Garoppolo prepares for his big debut 8:02

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut
49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:20

49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

View More Video