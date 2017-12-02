Sports

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 2, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

December 02, 2017 10:05 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Charity Classic

SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 83, MIRA LOMA 42

Mira Loma

4

15

14

9

42

Sacramento Adventist

24

8

24

27

83

SA–Bryce Beaman 2, Breckin Beaman 15, Jones 14, Dizon 8, Trull 18, J. Collins 10, Fankhanel 4, B. Collins 6, Suani 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Davis Tournament

WEST CAMPUS 61, MCCLATCHY 49

McClatchy

12

9

15

13

49

West Campus

16

13

17

15

61

M–Turney 6, Garcia 4, Felix 2, Wallace 5, Beatty 1, Lowery 6, Waki 4, Hall 16, Fermill 5. WC–Jefferson 11, Rones 19, Myers 1, S. Johnson 9, Edinburgh 3, N. Johnson 16, Cox 2.

ARCHBISHOP MITTY 66, SACRAMENTO 57

Archbishop Mitty

25

17

10

14

66

Sacramento

14

13

15

15

57

AM–Andraya 1, Miyahara 22, McNicholas 7, Hernandez 5, Jones 18, Ortiz 13. S–McMillan 5, Brown 9, Avent 5, Toler 5, Harris 6, Walters 17, Gomez 10.

