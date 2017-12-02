Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 2, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Charity Classic
SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 83, MIRA LOMA 42
Mira Loma
4
15
14
9
—
42
Sacramento Adventist
24
8
24
27
—
83
SA–Bryce Beaman 2, Breckin Beaman 15, Jones 14, Dizon 8, Trull 18, J. Collins 10, Fankhanel 4, B. Collins 6, Suani 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Davis Tournament
WEST CAMPUS 61, MCCLATCHY 49
McClatchy
12
9
15
13
—
49
West Campus
16
13
17
15
—
61
M–Turney 6, Garcia 4, Felix 2, Wallace 5, Beatty 1, Lowery 6, Waki 4, Hall 16, Fermill 5. WC–Jefferson 11, Rones 19, Myers 1, S. Johnson 9, Edinburgh 3, N. Johnson 16, Cox 2.
ARCHBISHOP MITTY 66, SACRAMENTO 57
Archbishop Mitty
25
17
10
14
—
66
Sacramento
14
13
15
15
—
57
AM–Andraya 1, Miyahara 22, McNicholas 7, Hernandez 5, Jones 18, Ortiz 13. S–McMillan 5, Brown 9, Avent 5, Toler 5, Harris 6, Walters 17, Gomez 10.
