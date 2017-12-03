Top photos from the California International Marathon in Sacramento

Sara Hall of Santa Rosa, Calif., takes a victory lap after winning the USATF Marathon Championships held in conjunction with the California International Marathon (CIM) in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Hall led the entire women's race.
Renee C. Byer
The Sacramento Bee
Tim Ritchie crosses the finish line to win the USATF Marathon Championships held in conjunction with the California International Marathon (CIM) in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Ritchie did not emerge as the leader until mile 23 after marathon debutante Parker Stinson led most of the way.
Renee C. Byer
The Sacramento Bee
Alexis Juurlink grabs water in the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Elite runners head into Fair Oaks Village during the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Sara Hall from Redding, who went on to win the woman's race, runs near the 10 mile mark during the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Xiwen Cheng of San Diego, grabs water as he runs in the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Megan Carson of Portland OR, drinks water as she runs in the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Martin Lachanch of Montreal Canada , grabs water as he runs in the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Fernando Canada of Denver CO, grabs water in the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Volunteers hand out water in the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Members of the Bella Vista Marching Band entertain the runners as they play for them in the California International Marathon (CIM) in Fair Oaks Ca, Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Runners run through Fair Oaks Village in the California International Marathon (CIM), Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Runners keeping the 3:52 pace, run through Fair Oaks Village in the California International Marathon (CIM), Sunday Dec 3, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Isabel Seneca of San Diego warms up before the start of the California International Marathon in Folsom, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
The women start the California International Marathon in Folsom, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
The men and women start the California International Marathon in Folsom, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
The men and women start the California International Marathon in Folsom, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Parker Stinson, left, led most of the California International Marathon in Folsom, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Parker Stinson led most of the California International Marathon in Folsom, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Parker Stinson widens his lead during the California International Marathon in Folsom, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee
Timothy Ritchie, left, Kiya Dandena, center and Tyler McCandless wrap in American flags to take a victory lap to celebrate after their wins in the CIM race in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Ritchie took 1st, Dandena 3rd, and McCandless, 2nd.
Renee C. Byer
The Sacramento Bee
Sara Hall of Santa Rosa, Calif., wins the USATF Marathon Championships held in conjunction with the California International Marathon (CIM) in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Hall led the entire women's race.
Renée C. Byer
The Sacramento Bee
Using her sleeves to keep her hands warm Jocelyn Othoa, 6, bottom right, of Elk Grove, waits for her brother to finish the UC Davis Children's Hospital maraFUNrun 5k in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. This was a new festivity before the CIM race this year.
Renee C. Byer
The Sacramento Bee
Bundled up and holding her cow bell to cheer Aaliyah Barker, 5, waits for her older sister Jalaya Barker, 9, to finish the UC Davis Children's Hospital maraFUNrun 5k in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. This was a new festivity before the CIM race this year.
Renee C. Byer
The Sacramento Bee
Seth and Lauren Totter of El Dorado Hills finished the California International Marathon in Sacramento, Calif. on Sunday December 3, 2017.
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
The Sacramento Bee