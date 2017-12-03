N. Colorado top D-II Western St. 87-75 behind Davis' 27 PTs

Sports

GREELEY, Colo.

Jordan Davis scored 27 points and Anthony Johnson had 18 and Northern Colorado took control in the second half for an 87-75 win on Sunday against Division II Western State Colorado.

The Mountaineers led the Bears 43-39 at halftime, but Northern Colorado (6-3) took control with a 14-3 run with all five players on the floor scoring at least a basket for a 53-46 lead.

Jalen Sanders and Jonah Radenbaugh both scored 10 points for the Bears, and Tanner Morgan grabbed nine rebounds. Northern Colorado now has won six of its last seven contests.

The Bears scored 48 second-half points and finished shooting 35 of 64 (54.7 percent) from the floor and 12 of 16 from the free throw line.

Michael Hill led the Mountaineers with 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting, and Quincy Harding and Ben Beauchamp each scored 15.

