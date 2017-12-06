International Olympic Committee
Sports

IOC leaves weightlifting at risk of 2024 Olympic snub

The Associated Press

December 06, 2017 01:05 PM

UPDATED December 06, 2017 01:06 PM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC has left weightlifting at risk of being cut from the 2024 Olympics, and ordered retesting of more stored doping samples from the 2012 London Olympics.

Asked to update the IOC executive board Wednesday about handling the sport's doping problem, the International Weightlifting Federation must now report again by June.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach says more reanalysis of London Games samples will have a "special emphasis on weightlifting."

The IOC stripped 29 weightlifting medals after 49 positive tests, most involving steroids, came back from reanalysis of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

The sport stays on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic lineup, though with 64 fewer athletes and one men's event cut.

Bach says countries with most anti-doping violations should be targeted to lose entries.

