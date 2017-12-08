Sports

With win, Wise takes giant step in Olympic title defense

The Associated Press

December 08, 2017 01:53 PM

December 08, 2017

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo.

David Wise took a major step in his bid to capture back-to-back Olympic gold medals Friday, winning a World Cup ski halfpipe competition that counts as an Olympic qualifier.

Wise won with a score of 92.40 and was followed by three Canadians — Noah Bowman, Simon D'Artois and Mike Riddle. Torin Yater-Wallace, who had a victory in a qualifier held last year, was the next-best American finisher. He came in fifth.

Olympic silver medalist Marie Martinod of France won the women's competition, and was followed by American Devin Logan, who won Olympic silver in slopestyle four years ago but did not qualify on the halfpipe.

The U.S. freeski and snowboard teams will be chosen based on athletes' two best results over five qualifiers, ending next month.

Snowboard halfpipe finals, featuring Shaun White, are Saturday at Copper Mountain and Big Air finals are Sunday.

