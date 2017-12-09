Catching US, Canada requires cash, people and 1 great game

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Finland goalie Noora Raty deflects a shot during the first period of an IIHF women's world hockey championship semifinal game against Canada, in Plymouth, Mich. Raty believes her country is closing the gap between the United States and Canada and the rest of the world in women’s hockey. The United States and Canada have dominated women’s hockey in the 20 years since the sport joined the Olympics. “It’s tough when the other team has 10 times the resources we have, but we’re doing our best using the resources we have, and I think we’re getting there,’’ Raty said. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo