Sports

December 9, 2017 8:03 AM

Wisconsin's Annie Pankowski cut US women's hockey team

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Wisconsin forward Annie Pankowski has been released from the U.S. women's national team, leaving the roster with 25 players.

USA Hockey said Saturday the move is part of the difficult decisions in completing the Olympic roster.

The 23-year-old Pankowski is from Laguna Hills, California, and played at Wisconsin last year as a junior.

The U.S. roster must be cut to 23 players for the 2018 Winter Games. It is expected to be announced Jan. 1.

The Americans play Canada on Friday in San Jose, California, as part of their pre-Olympic tour.

Related content

Sports

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Moving in out of the cold 1:04

Moving in out of the cold

Pause
The problem at Rollins Dam in Nevada County 1:30

The problem at Rollins Dam in Nevada County

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues 0:35

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:33

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end 1:32

49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end

Roseville protesters object to tax bill 2:30

Roseville protesters object to tax bill

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 2:11

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board 0:27

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board

  • Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

    Hield continues to flourish as a scorer off the bench. He had 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

View more video

Sports