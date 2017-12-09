Sports

December 9, 2017 5:06 PM

White finishes third in a head-scratching Olympic qualifier

The Associated Press
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White says he walked away a bit puzzled after a third-place finish in the opening Olympic qualifier for the Americans on the halfpipe.

White scored 89.25 points Saturday on a clean run that included a front-double 1400 jump and his signature Double McTwist 1260, but still finished behind American Ben Ferguson and the winner, 2014 Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan.

White said he felt good about his runs.

"I'm a little confused right now," he said about the third-place score.

This was the first of five Olympic qualifiers and White's third-place finish certainly won't hurt his chances of making the Olympic team.

Chloe Kim led a U.S. sweep on the women's side. She scored a 93.75 to beat out Maddie Mastro and 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark.

Related content

Sports

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Three super easy tips for holiday decorating 0:44

Three super easy tips for holiday decorating

Pause
Moving in out of the cold 1:04

Moving in out of the cold

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues 0:35

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 2:11

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:33

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board 0:27

Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board

Roseville protesters object to tax bill 2:30

Roseville protesters object to tax bill

  • Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

    Hield continues to flourish as a scorer off the bench. He had 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

View more video

Sports