Sports

Danish men, women, Italian men earn Olympic curling berths

The Associated Press

December 10, 2017 02:23 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

The Olympic curling fields are set, with men's and women's teams from Denmark and the Italian men grabbing the last spots during a qualification tournament in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Sisters Madeleine and Denise Dupont helped the Danish women qualify on Sunday with a 5-4 victory over Italy. Later, their brother, Oliver Dupont, qualified with the Danish men when the team skipped by Rasmus Stjerne beat the Czechs 4-2.

The Italian team is skipped by Joel Retornez, who made his Olympic debut by receiving the hosts' berth at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin.

Denmark joins Canada, Switzerland, Britain, Sweden, Japan, the United States and host Korea as nations with both men's and women's teams in the games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The women's field will also include China and a potential team from Russia, pending an IOC decision on its eligibility. Norway and Italy only qualified for the men's field.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

    Hield continues to flourish as a scorer off the bench. He had 18 points and made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans 2:32

Buddy Hield scores 18 against his former team in win at New Orleans
49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end 1:32

49ers: Three players with most on the line as season nears its end
JaKarr Sampson grabs a career-high 16 rebounds in his first start for the Kings 2:12

JaKarr Sampson grabs a career-high 16 rebounds in his first start for the Kings

View More Video