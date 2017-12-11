Sports

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 11, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

December 11, 2017 10:11 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

SACRAMEMTO ADVENTIST 44, ROSEMONT 28

Sacramento Adventist

13

2

17

12

44

Rosemont

9

9

5

5

28

SA–Beaman 7, Jones 9, Trull 9, J. Collins 4, B. Collins 15. R–Thomas 3, Mayes 4, Reid 4, Reddiccs 11, Norman 3, Wood 3.

HIGHLANDS 50, SACRAMENTO WALDORF 49

Highlands

10

8

20

12

50

Sacramento Waldorf

6

14

14

15

49

H–Ja. Cannon 10, Jo. Cannon 6, Arurelio 18, Mendez 2, Davis 6, Hernandez 8. SW–Duncan 7, Lowery 2, Kawano 10, Ku 4, Guzman 3, Bhakta 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCCLATCHY 47, INDERKUM 44

McClatchy

13

15

3

16

47

Inderkum

15

8

9

11

44

McC–Turney 13, Beatty 4, Lowery 8, Wakai 4, Hall 10, Fermil 10. I–Nao. Dillard 2, Richards 10, Benoit 3, Hedrick 4, Nai. Dillard 25.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

