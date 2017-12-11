Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 11, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACRAMEMTO ADVENTIST 44, ROSEMONT 28
Sacramento Adventist
13
2
17
12
—
44
Rosemont
9
9
5
5
—
28
SA–Beaman 7, Jones 9, Trull 9, J. Collins 4, B. Collins 15. R–Thomas 3, Mayes 4, Reid 4, Reddiccs 11, Norman 3, Wood 3.
HIGHLANDS 50, SACRAMENTO WALDORF 49
Highlands
10
8
20
12
—
50
Sacramento Waldorf
6
14
14
15
—
49
H–Ja. Cannon 10, Jo. Cannon 6, Arurelio 18, Mendez 2, Davis 6, Hernandez 8. SW–Duncan 7, Lowery 2, Kawano 10, Ku 4, Guzman 3, Bhakta 20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MCCLATCHY 47, INDERKUM 44
McClatchy
13
15
3
16
—
47
Inderkum
15
8
9
11
—
44
McC–Turney 13, Beatty 4, Lowery 8, Wakai 4, Hall 10, Fermil 10. I–Nao. Dillard 2, Richards 10, Benoit 3, Hedrick 4, Nai. Dillard 25.
Comments