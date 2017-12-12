Dutch report highlights sexual harassment in sports

Sports

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

A report commissioned by the Dutch Olympic Committee says urgent action must be taken to tackle widespread sexual abuse and harassment in sports in the Netherlands.

The report, published Tuesday, says a survey of just under 2,000 people who participated in sports before the age of 18 showed that 12 percent of youngsters experienced some form of sexual harassment, including 4 percent who suffered serious sexual abuse or rape.

Klaas de Vries, the head of the investigative commission that wrote the report, says cases of such abuse rarely lead to effective action. He recommends making it obligatory to report any case of sexual harassment or abuse at sports clubs.

The Dutch Olympic Committee says it will work with sports associations to introduce mandatory reporting.

