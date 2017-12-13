Sports

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 13, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

December 13, 2017 10:05 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 82, WESTERN SIERRA 58

Western Sierra

18

17

17

6

58

Sacramento Adventist

25

23

18

16

82

WS–Kahlon 25, Deleloye 2, Whitecotton 6, Barnum 6, Cornell 11, Kang 6, Biel 2. SA–Bry. Beaman 2, Bre. Beaman 5, Jones 26, Trull 34, Fankhanel 1, Collins 14.

SACRAMENTO 68, KENNEDY 36

Sacramento

20

23

10

14

68

Kennedy

11

11

5

9

36

S–Lewis 7, Moore 6, Terrell 4, Maneewong 2, Gwananji 2, Richardson 8, Sweet 7, Bradley 3, Talmadge 11, Daniels 18. K–Ca. Dorais 5, Burt 5, Fong 6, Johnson 4, Washington 2, Koloamatangi 4, Garland 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FOLSOM 62, WEST CAMPUS 26

Folsom

12

9

22

19

62

West Campus

8

5

7

6

26

F–Forbes 13, Gallegos 13, Pettingill 2, Gordon 11, Beckman 7, Harris 14, LaComb 2. WC–Jefferson 5, Rones 8, Myers 5, S. Johnson 2, N. Johnson 6.

LINCOLN 39, INDERKUM 34

Lincoln (Stockton)

10

11

7

11

39

Inderkum

9

2

8

15

34

L–Low 9, McMiller 4, Matson 2, Delay 6, Garces 7, Nieto 3, Cabuena 8. I–Jackson 1, Nao. Dillard 5, Richards 12, Benoit 9, Nai. Dillard 7.

SACRAMENTO 62, KENNEDY 34

Kennedy

4

8

10

12

34

Sacramento

13

15

19

15

62

K–Lauderdale 18, Patterson 9, Tanaka 6, Covington 1. S–McMillan 4, Brown 11, Mallory 6, Toler 9, Harris 2, Edwards 2, Walters 28.

GIRLS SOCCER

JOHNSON 6, BURBANK 1

J–Gunst 4, Laborin 2. B–not reported.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

