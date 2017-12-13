Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 13, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 82, WESTERN SIERRA 58
Western Sierra
18
17
17
6
—
58
Sacramento Adventist
25
23
18
16
—
82
Never miss a local story.
WS–Kahlon 25, Deleloye 2, Whitecotton 6, Barnum 6, Cornell 11, Kang 6, Biel 2. SA–Bry. Beaman 2, Bre. Beaman 5, Jones 26, Trull 34, Fankhanel 1, Collins 14.
SACRAMENTO 68, KENNEDY 36
Sacramento
20
23
10
14
—
68
Kennedy
11
11
5
9
—
36
S–Lewis 7, Moore 6, Terrell 4, Maneewong 2, Gwananji 2, Richardson 8, Sweet 7, Bradley 3, Talmadge 11, Daniels 18. K–Ca. Dorais 5, Burt 5, Fong 6, Johnson 4, Washington 2, Koloamatangi 4, Garland 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FOLSOM 62, WEST CAMPUS 26
Folsom
12
9
22
19
—
62
West Campus
8
5
7
6
—
26
F–Forbes 13, Gallegos 13, Pettingill 2, Gordon 11, Beckman 7, Harris 14, LaComb 2. WC–Jefferson 5, Rones 8, Myers 5, S. Johnson 2, N. Johnson 6.
LINCOLN 39, INDERKUM 34
Lincoln (Stockton)
10
11
7
11
—
39
Inderkum
9
2
8
15
—
34
L–Low 9, McMiller 4, Matson 2, Delay 6, Garces 7, Nieto 3, Cabuena 8. I–Jackson 1, Nao. Dillard 5, Richards 12, Benoit 9, Nai. Dillard 7.
SACRAMENTO 62, KENNEDY 34
Kennedy
4
8
10
12
—
34
Sacramento
13
15
19
15
—
62
K–Lauderdale 18, Patterson 9, Tanaka 6, Covington 1. S–McMillan 4, Brown 11, Mallory 6, Toler 9, Harris 2, Edwards 2, Walters 28.
GIRLS SOCCER
JOHNSON 6, BURBANK 1
J–Gunst 4, Laborin 2. B–not reported.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.
Comments