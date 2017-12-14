Teen has Olympic chance she thought would be 4 years away

In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, United States' Cayla Barnes skates during first period of a women's hockey game against Canada in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Days after watching the U.S. women lose 5-1 to Canada in Boston on Oct. 25, Barnes learned she was moving from the bleachers to the bench as a call-up to the national team with the chance to earn a roster spot for the 2018 Winter Olympics. The defender, who turned 18 in January, quickly withdrew from college to become the U.S. team’s youngest player chasing an opportunity that had seemed four years away. The Canadian Press via AP John Woods