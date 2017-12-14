Sports

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 14, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

December 14, 2017 09:54 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

RIVER CITY 64, HIGHLANDS 51 (Dec. 13)

Highlands

12

9

18

9

51

River City

17

15

19

13

64

H–Ja. Cannon 7, Jo. Cannon 8, Arurelio 19, Davis 14, Hernandez 3. RC–Hollie 13, Aguilar 11, Shivers 2, Corral 2, Mitchell 15, Barrett 14, Dhouda 7.

