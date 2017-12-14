Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 14, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER CITY 64, HIGHLANDS 51 (Dec. 13)
Highlands
12
9
18
9
—
51
River City
17
15
19
13
—
64
H–Ja. Cannon 7, Jo. Cannon 8, Arurelio 19, Davis 14, Hernandez 3. RC–Hollie 13, Aguilar 11, Shivers 2, Corral 2, Mitchell 15, Barrett 14, Dhouda 7.
