US hopes for gold rest on trio of Olympic rookie goaltenders

FILE - In this April 3, 2017, file photo, United States head coach Robb Stauber, rear center, shouts in the bench area during the third period of a IIHF Women's World Championship hockey tournament game against Finland in Plymouth, Mich. Even though Stauber has coached Americans in the Winter Games before, Pyeongchang will mark his debut as head coach on the biggest stage for women’s hockey. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo