Dick Enberg poses in the booth prior to calling his last San Diego Padres home game Sept. 29, 2016, at Petco Park. Enberg died Thursday in La Jolla. He was 82.
Dick Enberg poses in the booth prior to calling his last San Diego Padres home game Sept. 29, 2016, at Petco Park. Enberg died Thursday in La Jolla. He was 82. Lenny Ignelzi Associated Press file
Dick Enberg poses in the booth prior to calling his last San Diego Padres home game Sept. 29, 2016, at Petco Park. Enberg died Thursday in La Jolla. He was 82. Lenny Ignelzi Associated Press file

Sports

‘Oh my’: Fans pay tribute to legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg, who died at age 82

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 10:29 PM

Dick Enberg, a longtime sportscaster known for his coverage of several events, including Wimbledon, Super Bowls, UCLA basketball and the San Diego Padres, died Thursday. He was 82.

His wife, Barbara, confirmed his death to the San Diego Union-Tribune, and his daughter, Nicole, told The Associated Press that Enberg died at his La Jolla home.

“He was dressed with his bags packed at the door,” Barbara Enberg told U-T San Diego. “We think it was a heart attack.”

Fans took to Twitter to remember Enberg:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Sacramento faces 'funding gap' in Major League Soccer bid, Mayor Steinberg says

    Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg held a press conference Dec. 21 to discuss Major League Soccer's decision to delay the announcement of the league's next franchise until next year.

Sacramento faces 'funding gap' in Major League Soccer bid, Mayor Steinberg says

Sacramento faces 'funding gap' in Major League Soccer bid, Mayor Steinberg says 2:36

Sacramento faces 'funding gap' in Major League Soccer bid, Mayor Steinberg says
Zach Randolph discusses the art of rebounding after surpassing 10,000 for his career 2:52

Zach Randolph discusses the art of rebounding after surpassing 10,000 for his career
After a game off for rest, Zach Randolph scores 27 points in a win at Philadelphia 1:01

After a game off for rest, Zach Randolph scores 27 points in a win at Philadelphia

View More Video