‘Oh my’: Fans pay tribute to legendary sportscaster Dick Enberg, who died at age 82

Dick Enberg, a longtime sportscaster known for his coverage of several events, including Wimbledon, Super Bowls, UCLA basketball and the San Diego Padres, died Thursday. He was 82.
His wife, Barbara, confirmed his death to the San Diego Union-Tribune, and his daughter, Nicole, told The Associated Press that Enberg died at his La Jolla home.
“He was dressed with his bags packed at the door,” Barbara Enberg told U-T San Diego. “We think it was a heart attack.”
Fans took to Twitter to remember Enberg:
