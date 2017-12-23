Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 23, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Ridge Tournament
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 58, PLEASANT GROVE 35
Christian Brothers
16
18
7
17
—
58
Pleasant Grove
7
2
14
12
—
35
CB–Sims 14, Juniel 14, Shine 12, Miller 9, Brown 5, Prichard 4. PG–J. James 12, E. James 7, Asuncion 6, Nunnelly 5, Griffin 4, Rivas 1.
