Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 23, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

December 23, 2017 09:56 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oak Ridge Tournament

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 58, PLEASANT GROVE 35

Christian Brothers

16

18

7

17

58

Pleasant Grove

7

2

14

12

35

CB–Sims 14, Juniel 14, Shine 12, Miller 9, Brown 5, Prichard 4. PG–J. James 12, E. James 7, Asuncion 6, Nunnelly 5, Griffin 4, Rivas 1.

