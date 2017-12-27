New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty 9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Petty remains Jets starter, but could Hackenberg see action?

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. AP Sports Writer

December 27, 2017 05:15 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

Bryce Petty remains the New York Jets' starting quarterback, and will be under center against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Christian Hackenberg will be the backup, but coach Todd Bowles has not ruled out the second-year quarterback seeing his first action in a regular-season game.

Bowles says "we'll see" when asked if Hackenberg will see any playing time, or if the two quarterbacks might split time Sunday.

Petty has mostly struggled in his two starts since replacing the injured Josh McCown, going 34 of 67 for 298 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The 2015 fourth-rounder out of Baylor has thrown four touchdown passes and 10 INTs in nine overall games.

Hackenberg was drafted in the second round last year out of Penn State and has been active for only four regular-season games, including the past two.

