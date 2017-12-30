Dutch head to Winter Games led by Kramer and Wust

FILE - In this Saturday, March 5, 2017 file photo, Iren Wust and Sven Kramer from the Netherlands celebrate winning the allround title at the ISU World Allround Speed Skating Championships at Vikingskipet Olympic Hall in Hamar, Norway. Olympic champions Sven Kramer and Ireen Wust are leading a strong Dutch team to the speedskating oval in South Korea. NTB scanpix via AP, File Terje Bendiksby