North Korea 'likely to participate' in Winter Olympics, official says

dpa

January 06, 2018 12:00 AM

BEIJING

North Korea is "likely to participate" in next month's Winter Olympic Games, the country's International Olympic Committee representative said Saturday, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency.

North Korean IOC member Chang Ung made the comment to reporters at Beijing's international airport, Kyodo reported.

North and South Korea on Friday agreed to hold high-level talks next week, with North Korea's potential participation in the Olympics in Pyeongchang to be high on the agenda.

Both sides had extended olive branches earlier this week.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to send a delegation to the Games in South Korea in his New Year's address, and said he sincerely hoped the event would be "a success."

In response, Seoul suggested a high-level meeting, involving ministers or deputy ministers, and said it wished to resolve the crisis over North Korea's nuclear program with dialogue and diplomacy.

