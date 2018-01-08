Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 8, 2018

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SACRAMENTO 71, BURBANK 18
Sacramento
28
23
20
0
—
71
Burbank
3
9
4
2
—
18
S–McMillan 6, Brown 11, Avent 5, Harris 4, Edwards 8, Latchison 10, Walters 24, Cobarruvias 3. B–Mann 5, Fletcher 2, Finau 9, Pagan 2.
INDERKUM 53, RIVER CITY 44
River City
8
14
11
11
—
44
Inderkum
10
13
14
16
—
53
RC–King 2, Hoang 2, Medina 9, Lowery 29, Whipple 2. I–Autry 2, Jackson 4, Richards 5, Benoit 10, Hall 2, Hedrick 10, Nia. Dillard 20.
