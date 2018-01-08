Sports

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 8, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

January 08, 2018 10:01 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO 71, BURBANK 18

Sacramento

28

23

20

0

71

Burbank

3

9

4

2

18

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

S–McMillan 6, Brown 11, Avent 5, Harris 4, Edwards 8, Latchison 10, Walters 24, Cobarruvias 3. B–Mann 5, Fletcher 2, Finau 9, Pagan 2.

INDERKUM 53, RIVER CITY 44

River City

8

14

11

11

44

Inderkum

10

13

14

16

53

RC–King 2, Hoang 2, Medina 9, Lowery 29, Whipple 2. I–Autry 2, Jackson 4, Richards 5, Benoit 10, Hall 2, Hedrick 10, Nia. Dillard 20.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets 1:17

Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets
Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.' 3:17

Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.'

View More Video