Sports

IOC welcomes North Korea competing at Olympics

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 06:02 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 51 MINUTES AGO

The International Olympic Committee says it welcomes moves by North Korea to take part in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

IOC president Thomas Bach says in a statement that North Korea's decision to send a delegation to the games is "a great step forward in the Olympic spirit."

The IOC says it's now waiting for official details of how North Korean participation could work before it decides which athletes could compete.

It's also unclear which flags and anthems would be used, though South Korea has suggested athletes from the two Koreas could march together during the opening and closing ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Olympics, which run from Feb. 9 through 25.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung earlier cited North Korean officials as saying their delegation would include officials, athletes, cheerleaders and journalists.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

    For the first time in the College Football Playoff, two teams from the same conference will battle for the national championship in Atlanta. Georgia will play Alabama in their home state for all the glory college football has to offer.

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama
Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets 1:17

Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets
Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.' 3:17

Joerger: 'I like our group. They're coming along.'

View More Video